Hainesville VFD showcases new fire truck designed to save buildings from wildfires

HAINESVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas firefighters have a new tool to fight wildfires and help keep homes in the path of those fires from going up in smoke.
The Hainesville Volunteer Fire Department now has a custom built Interface Engine that will respond to calls in Wood County and the East Texas region.
Hainesville Fire Chief Cory Clanton says Engine 2’s build is a direct result of the wildfires of 2011, as well as a response to locations of more and more new homes.
“We all love the trees and beautiful vegetation so we don’t trim much of that and we build right in amongst it or within that, and it creates what’s referred to as the urban interface problem,” Clanton said.
The chief said that sort of fans the flames of losing a house to a wildfire.
“So protection of those homes if we have an approaching wildfire becomes problematic, and we refer to it as the urban interface,” Clanton said.
Engine No. 2 is capable of blowing dead vegetation off a house and covering it with a protective layer of foam.
“We have built this truck specifically to address that," Clanton said.
Engine 2’s configuration drew positive comments from other fire departments while it was being built.
But there is more to the truck than foam.
“Over a half mile of forestry hose will be carried on this engine so that we can stretch in hose and be prepared to protect those buildings or those homes as the fire approaches,” Clanton stated.
If it’s hooked up to a water supply it has a valve that senses when the truck needs water.
“If it gets down to 75 percent of total tank capacity, it automatically open that valve and foils the truck,” Clanton said.
Which is one less thing to worry about when fighting a fire. And if they need stronger water flow?
“We can hook another engine to this one and control it remotely,” The chief said.
It even has filtered air conditioning to keep carcinogens out and firefighters cool.
“It has a lot of thought that has gone in to it. The manufacturer did a great job of building exactly what we asked for,” Clanton added.
And it may be what other rural departments start asking for.
The total cost of the new engine was about $250,000. A grant from the Texas A & M Forest Service was used to pay $218,000 of the total cost.
They held a check presentation at the Hainesville Volunteer Fire Department. Clanton says another $20,000 came from selling a piece of equipment. The department will owe about $12,000 for the engine.
