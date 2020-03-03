4 East Texas districts closing school for girls state basketball tournament

4 East Texas districts closing school for girls state basketball tournament
The Grapeland Sandiettes are heading to the state girls basketball tournament for the second year in a row. (Source: John Hobson)
By Caleb Beames | March 3, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 4:49 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fur East Texas school districts are making sure that their students, teachers, administrators and fans all have the chance to see their girls’ basketball teams plays in the UIL state Tournament in San Antonio.

The State Tournament runs from Thursday- Saturday.

RELATED: East Texas teams make it to state

Here are the closing schedules for the schools:

Winnsboro ISD - Closed Thursday and Friday

Chireno ISD - Closed Thursday and Friday

Woodville ISD - Closed Thursday ONLY

Grapeland ISD - Closed Friday ONLY

State Ticket information

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.