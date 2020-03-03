4 East Texas districts closing school for girls state basketball tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fur East Texas school districts are making sure that their students, teachers, administrators and fans all have the chance to see their girls’ basketball teams plays in the UIL state Tournament in San Antonio.
The State Tournament runs from Thursday- Saturday.
Here are the closing schedules for the schools:
Winnsboro ISD - Closed Thursday and Friday
Chireno ISD - Closed Thursday and Friday
Woodville ISD - Closed Thursday ONLY
Grapeland ISD - Closed Friday ONLY
