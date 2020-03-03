Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County to use $50K grant to expand facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County is celebrating a $50,000 grant recently received from the East Texas Communities Foundation.
The money will be used to expand the facility. The advocacy center has seen an increase in people using the facility over the past few years.
The grant was also a big deal FOR ETCF because it pushed them over the $100 million dollar mark.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez has more on the what the grant means for both agencies.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.