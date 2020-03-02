Winnsboro ISD names lone finalist for school district’s superintendent position

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Winnsboro ISD has named a lone finalist for its superintendent position.
Chris McElyea, the president of the Winnsboro ISD school board, said Sunday that the school district named Dave Wilcox as the lone superintendent finalist at Saturday’s board meeting.
Wilcox is coming to Winnsboro ISD from Atlanta ISD, where he served as the school district’s superintendent.
McElyea explained that the state of Texas requires that school districts name lone finalists for their superintendent positions. McElyea’s hiring won’t be official until after a state-mandated waiting period.
A previous KLTV story about the superintendent finalist for another East Texas school district said the waiting period is 21 days.
