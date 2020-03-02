Video shows items left on gravestones at Longview cemetery piled in dumpster

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A cemetery in Longview is addressing claims from upset families that flowers, crosses, and personal mementos were thrown away during a recent cemetery-wide cleaning.
Signs posted at the entrances to Lakeview Memorial Garden of the cemetery warned families and loved ones of those buried at the cemetery that it would hold a cemetery clean-up day on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The cemetery said the signs were posted for several weeks ahead of the clean-up day.
Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview released a statement Monday in response to complaints from several families:
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux stopped by the cemetery Monday to speak with residents about why they believe the clean-up was disrespectful to their loved ones final resting place.
