Video shows items left on gravestones at Longview cemetery piled in dumpster
(Source: KLTV News)
By Alex Leroux and Jeff Wright | March 2, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 1:45 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A cemetery in Longview is addressing claims from upset families that flowers, crosses, and personal mementos were thrown away during a recent cemetery-wide cleaning.

Signs posted at the entrances to Lakeview Memorial Garden of the cemetery warned families and loved ones of those buried at the cemetery that it would hold a cemetery clean-up day on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The cemetery said the signs were posted for several weeks ahead of the clean-up day.

Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview released a statement Monday in response to complaints from several families:

Our commitment is to provide a tranquil place for our client families who come to our cemeteries to pay respect to their loved ones. Over time, items that have been left behind have encroached on the final resting places of other people and present a safety issue for our grounds crews. No personal mementoes were discarded; they have been collected and saved for families to pick up at our maintenance department. We have made every effort to notify visitors of the planned cemetery clean up date of Feb. 26: There have been signs at every cemetery entrance for two months notifying client families that a cemetery clean up was scheduled. In addition, we ran ads in the Longview News Journal for several weeks to make the public aware of the cemetery clean up, and posted a notice to our website. Per our policy, trinkets that are left behind should be able to fit in vases at a loved one’s location of internment out of respect for the more than 20,000 people whose final resting place is Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux stopped by the cemetery Monday to speak with residents about why they believe the clean-up was disrespectful to their loved ones final resting place.

