Suspect sought in East Texas homicide case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department say they have a person of interest in a deadly weekend shooting that occurred on Saturday the 29th.
On Saturday afternoon, Longview police were called to shots fired in the 17-hundred block of Mobberly avenue.
Longview police released images on their Facebook page of a person of interest in the homicide.
Suspect height is approximately 6 feet tall.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information on the incident, or who recognizes the individual pictured, call Longview police or Crime-stoppers.
