Suspect sought in East Texas homicide case
March 2, 2020 at 8:09 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 8:11 AM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department say they have a person of interest in a deadly weekend shooting that occurred on Saturday the 29th.

On Saturday afternoon, Longview police were called to shots fired in the 17-hundred block of Mobberly avenue.

Longview police released images on their Facebook page of a person of interest in the homicide.

Suspect height is approximately 6 feet tall.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information on the incident, or who recognizes the individual pictured, call Longview police or Crime-stoppers.

