Softball tournament honors fallen law enforcement officer

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A beautiful day for an East Texas softball tournament, dedicated to the memory of a fallen law enforcement officer.
In Carthage, numerous teams gathered to participate in the first ‘Chris Dickerson’ memorial softball tournament. Chris’ daughter threw out the first pitch. Chris was shot and killed by a motorist in December during a traffic stop in Gary.
The tournament was about remembering his life of dedication to serving his community.
