Softball tournament honors fallen law enforcement officer

Softball tournament honors fallen law enforcement officer
The late Panola County, Texas, sheriff's Deputy Chris Dickerson was a soldier and a public servant but, most importantly, a proud father of two young girls, his family says. (Source: Deputy Chris Dickerson's family)
March 2, 2020 at 9:16 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 9:17 AM

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A beautiful day for an East Texas softball tournament, dedicated to the memory of a fallen law enforcement officer.

In Carthage, numerous teams gathered to participate in the first ‘Chris Dickerson’ memorial softball tournament. Chris’ daughter threw out the first pitch. Chris was shot and killed by a motorist in December during a traffic stop in Gary.

The tournament was about remembering his life of dedication to serving his community.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.