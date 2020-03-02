Service dog helps East Texas owner through seizures

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas service dog program has paid off big time for one East Texas woman, very likely saving her life on several occasions.
The non-profit group “For Veterans Sake," in Longview, has been training service dogs for two years. Promoting their cause at the Kilgore Atwood’s, For Veterans Sake members train service dogs to help those with PTSD and other medical conditions.
“Having the ability to where I can say, I can help you, forget everything else I can help you with this,” says director Monty Hudson. Kilgore resident Jenny Nix suffers from severe seizures and is helped by service dog ‘Rimshot’, who senses when she’s about to have a seizure.
“He will alert me and start whining, he’ll start pawing at me, and let me know to get somewhere safe,” Jenny says. ‘Rimshot’ was rescued from a Marshall animal shelter. Since his training, he’s helped Jenny through numerous seizures.
“I’ve collapsed in the parking lot , had a seizure. I can fall I can hit my head. With him, he gives me enough time to get somewhere , to lay down,” Nix says. For Jenny, having ‘Rimshot’ has been life changing. “He has become so tuned into her, that he is alerting her up to 5 minutes before she has a seizure.
I’ve seen it several times,” Hudson says. "He’s given me back my independence. I had pretty much not left the house in a really long time. Now I’ve actually gone grocery shopping, come out to events like this.
Trainers at 'For Veterans Sake say they have more trained service dogs, than they do veterans to give them to.
