One dead in Upshur County after vehicle strikes tree

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person died after the vehicle they were driving in struck a tree in Upshur County.
According to DPS, at 1:29 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Mink Rd., 6.7 miles south of the city of Pittsburg in Upshur County.
DPS said the investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Dodge 2500, Charles Russell Peckham, 34, of Mt. Vernon was traveling north on Mink Rd. at an unsafe speed. The vehicle went off the roadway to the left then back across the roadway and off it to the right where it struck a tree.
DPS said the unrestrained driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Rhona Welch and taken to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.
The crash remains under investigation.
