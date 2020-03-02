One dead in crash on I-20 in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County Saturday.
According to DPS, at 3:54 AM Saturday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-20, five miles west of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio, Brandy Rene Tovar, 30, of Longview was traveling westbound on I-20 and failed to maintain a single lane entering the center median.
Once in the median, DPS said the vehicle went into a side skid and then traveled back onto IH-20 crossing both lanes entering the outside median. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver who was transported to Kaufman Presbyterian Hospital. The driver was then pronounced deceased.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
