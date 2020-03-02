No. 22 Texas Tech falls to the University of Texas 68-58

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders faced the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon in Lubbock.
The Texas Longhorns came into the game with an overall record of 17-11.
The Longhorns were coming off a three game winning streak beating TCU, Kansas State, and West Virginia.
Texas Tech came into the game ranked No. 22 in the nation with a record of 18-10.
Texas Tech came into today’s game looking to bounce back from a 14 point loss in Norman to the Sooners.
Texas will be on the road to Norman to face Oklahoma March 3, at 8 p.m.
Texas Tech will be on the road to Waco to face the No. 2 Baylor Bears on Monday, March 2, at 8 p.m.
