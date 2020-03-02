New public charge rule causing scare among immigrants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently many immigrants, nationwide, have stopped using public assistance in fear of losing their immigration status or being deported.
Many immigrants applying for a green card are not eligible for a lot of government social services anyway, but in many cases their children are.
“When an immigrant is applying to become a permanent resident, they have to prove that they are not likely to go on public assistance. It’s been this way for decades,” said Zelda Vasquez, attorney with Whittenburg & Strange, P.C.
The public charge rule went into effect on Monday and added about 19 more pages to the green card application process.
“The rule changed to where you have to give them much more information to show that you’re not likely to become a public charge, to go on public assistance. They’ve released more forms and asked for quite a bit of personal information from people to make that determination,” said Vasquez.
Families are backing out of using the free lunches at school for their children, Emergency Medicate insurance and using food pantries scared to hurt their immigration status or their families'.
“What we are hearing from our clients is just a very strong fear, because they don’t know how this will effect them. The potential effect would be, possibly, deportation or certainly lack of the ability to gain legal status or maintain legal status. That is a very deep rooted fear, not just for themselves but for their families. They do not want to do something that will jeopardize their future,” said Jeff Gulde, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.
Many say the rule has complicated things, and there are a lot of misconceptions floating around which are causing the scare.
“Public assistance, that an individual who is applying to become a permanent resident would receive to disqualify them, includes food stamps, so TANF, SSI, Medicate, that’s not Emergency Medicate, housing vouchers or public housing assistance and any direct local, state or federal cash assistance programs that don’t fall into one of the categories I just mentioned,” said Vasquez.
The best thing to do, if you are unclear about this new rule, is to speak to an immigration lawyer about it, and avoid searching articles online, as there is a lot of misleading information out there.
