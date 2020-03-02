New public charge rule causing scare among immigrants

“What we are hearing from our clients is just a very strong fear, because they don’t know how this will effect them. The potential effect would be, possibly, deportation or certainly lack of the ability to gain legal status or maintain legal status. That is a very deep rooted fear, not just for themselves but for their families. They do not want to do something that will jeopardize their future,” said Jeff Gulde, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.