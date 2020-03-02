Monday’s Weather: Cloudy skies to start the day with showers moving in for the afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. By the afternoon we will warm to the mid to upper 70s with cloudy skies sticking around and the slight chance for a few showers late in the day. Overnight, we will cool to the mid-50s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will start to move in late on Tuesday and will carry over into Wednesday. Since there is a chance that a few of these storms could be severe we have declared Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a First Alert Weather Day. These overnight storms will bring with them brief periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and the chance for large hail. Exact timing of when these storms will hit is broad, so have our First Alert Weather App downloaded so we can keep you up to date with the weather in your area. Storms will clear by Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps in the mid-60s. For the weekend we will be mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance for rain late on Sunday.