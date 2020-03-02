Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday, March 4th. Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! Cloudy skies, breezy, and humid for the start of our workweek. We will continue to see the chance for light scattered showers and areas of drizzle this afternoon, but as we head into the evening hours today there will be the chance for a few stronger storms to develop along the I-20 corridor as a weak cold front stalls in the area. Severe threat is fairly low for these storms but we could see a few cells generate some hail, some gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday with similar low severe threats as the weak cold front slowly pushes south through East Texas throughout the day. Showers and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will have better chances of developing as an upper-level disturbance tracks east into our area so a First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. Quarter size hail as well as damaging winds continue to be the primary severe threat for Wednesday, with low-lying, poor drainage areas potentially seeing some flooding as we could see anywhere from 1.75-2.50 inches of rainfall in a fairly short amount of time. The tornado threat is very low as well. A few showers will be possible early on Thursday before skies clear throughout the day. Skies will remain dry through Sunday morning before a slight chance for a few PM showers return to the forecast later in the evening. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit on the cool and dreary side on Wednesday but will rebound back into the 60s by Thursday and will last through Sunday as a slow warming trend takes place.