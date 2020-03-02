Man accused of tying up family at knifepoint charged with aggravated kidnapping

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Ronnie Rinehart, 34, of Waskom, has been indicted on three counts of aggravated kidnapping for an incident in December 2019.
Rinehart reportedly took his common-law wife and her three children, ages 6, 8 and 9 tied and gagged them and allegedly threatened them with a knife.
Tyler police reported the mother stabbed Rinehart in the back during the struggle. She and her children escaped the apartment and called the police.
Rinehart is being held on $750,000 bond.
