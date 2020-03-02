Man accused of tying up family at knifepoint charged with aggravated kidnapping

Man accused of tying up family at knifepoint charged with aggravated kidnapping
Indictment: 3 counts aggravated kidnapping for Ronnie Rinehart (Source: Smith County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal | March 2, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 3:22 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Ronnie Rinehart, 34, of Waskom, has been indicted on three counts of aggravated kidnapping for an incident in December 2019.

Rinehart reportedly took his common-law wife and her three children, ages 6, 8 and 9 tied and gagged them and allegedly threatened them with a knife.

Tyler police reported the mother stabbed Rinehart in the back during the struggle. She and her children escaped the apartment and called the police.

Rinehart is being held on $750,000 bond.

Previous: Man stabbed at Tyler apartment complex accused of kidnapping, threatening common-law wife with knife

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.