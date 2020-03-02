Mabank duo accused of stealing $70K worth of scratch-offs

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs police have arrested a Mabank man and woman accused of stealing about $70,000 in scratch-off tickets from a convenience store.
Colene Jay Dieken, 52, and Jimmy Lee Nixon, 42, are each charged with second-degree theft. They were arrested on Friday and each posted $5,000 bonds on Saturday.
Chief April Meadows said Dieken worked at Cedar Lake Mart and was activating scratch-off tickets and throwing them in trash bags. Nixon would come in at night and help her clean the store and take the trash bags to his vehicle, Meadows said.
Meadows said Dieken cashed the tickets at various stores in the area.
Meadows said police received a complaint from the store and began investigating on Feb. 24. She said surveillance video provided evidence of the thefts. Police served a search warrant at Dieken’s home and found a large amount of cash and most of the scratch-off tickets.
