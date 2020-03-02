Longview police investigate shooting injury of 4-year-old

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating the non life-threatening injury of a 4-year-old child Saturday evening.
According to the department’s Facebook page, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Zeola Street. When they arrived, they located a 4-year-old child with a wound to the body. The child was taken to a Longview hospital.
The post states those in the home at the time of the shooting have been identified. No charges are filed but the case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.