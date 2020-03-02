Longview library to hold birthday party for Dr. Seuss

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Odds things abound at the Longview Public Library this week: Green Eggs and Ham, a Cat in the Hat, and a Fox in Socks!
That’s because March 2 is National Read Across America Day — also known as Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Every year, the event helps kick-off a week that encourages literacy across the nation.
Longview Public Library will hold a special birthday party in Dr. Seuss’ honor. The party will include a short storytime, cupcake decorating, and a raffle. An employee said the library would also hold special Seuss editions of Music and Music and Story Times on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m.
Dr. Seuss’ birthday party will be held at the Longview Public Library on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Many schools celebrate the beloved author whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel. Geisel was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on March 2, 1904. From the “Cat In The Hat” to “The Grinch”, Dr. Seuss created some of the most beloved children’s books.
Geisel had fun playing with language and many of his books feature nonsensical rhyming. Reading specialists say rhyming is a huge part of early literacy.
