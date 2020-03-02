LETU men’s basketball team headed to Dallas for first round of NCAA DIII tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The LeTourneau men’s basketball team prepping for the NCAA DIII tournament. After winning the ASC conference tournament this past weekend, the team learned today they will be playing in Dallas for the opening weekend.
The Jackets will play at 5 p.m., Friday against Whitworth. If they win, they would play Saturday against the winner of Centenary vs UT-Dallas.
Click here to see the 2020 Division III Men’s Basketball Championship Bracket.
