Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION
A clinic prepares for Supreme Court abortion fight
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The Hope Medical Group for Women in northern Louisiana fields phone calls every day from anxious pregnant women who ask if abortion is still legal and if the clinic, one of only three that provides abortions in the state, is still open. Despite protests, threats and repeated restrictions put upon abortion providers in this staunchly anti-abortion state, the clinic stands. Abortion remains legal in Louisiana and elsewhere in the United States. But a Supreme Court case set for arguments Wednesday could lead to the clinic’s closure and, more fundamentally, a retreat from protecting the right to abortion that the high court first announced in 1973.
AP-US-FORMER-POLICE-CHIEF-FIGHT
Brawl bloodies former state police chief, hospitalizes man
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The former head of the Louisiana State Police suffered minor injuries in a French Quarter scuffle the day before Mardi Gras. WWL-TV reports one of Mike Edmonson's companions was hospitalized for head trauma. Edmonson tells the television station that he, Beaumont, Texas, attorney Stuart Yoes and Texas business owner Russell Allen were partying on Bourbon Street last Monday. Allen tells police at least one of the men asked a woman to flash them in exchange for beads, and a man accompanying the woman attacked Yoes and Edmonson. Robert Harris Jr. of Texas was jailed on counts of second-degree battery against Yoes and simple battery against Edmonson.
HOUSE FIRE-FOUR DEAD
Grandmother and 3 girls die in central Louisiana house fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A central Louisiana house fire has claimed four lives.Alexandria firefighters responded to a blaze at a house late Saturday. After the fire was out, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal says a 48-year-old woman and three girls were found inside. The girls were 7 years old, 4 years old and 4 months old, respectively. The victims haven't been identified, but Alexandria city spokesman Jim Smilie says the woman was the grandmother of the three children. The state fire marshal's office is assisting local fire, police and prosecutors with the investigation.
DEAD BODY IN PARK
Louisiana deputies investigate body found in bundle at park
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Louisiana say they're investigating a killing after two teenagers found a body in a “bundle” in a lakeside park. The Caddo Parish coroner tells local news outlets that the body is the remains of 33-year-old Rodney Christopher Nordby of Shreveport. Nordby was found in a park at Wallace Lake, south of Shreveport. He was identified using fingerprints and an autopsy is planned. The body was found near a parking lot on Saturday afternoon. Caddo Parish Sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says investigators don't believe the body was there long before teenagers called deputies after they found something suspicious.
TULANE-APPEALS COURT
US appeals court hears 3 cases at Tulane
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Students at Tulane University will soon get a chance to see federal appeals court judges at work. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear three cases Tuesday at Tulane's law school. Those cases include the appeal of a Texas judge's ruling last year that the nation's male-only military draft registration system is unconstitutional. The hearings before a three-judge panel begin at 9 a.m. in the law school's John Giffen Weinmann Hall on the uptown New Orleans campus.
LSU FUNDRAISING
Louisiana State University fundraising board has new leader
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The fundraising arm of Louisiana State University has hired its interim leader for the permanent role. The LSU Foundation Board of Directors announced Thursday that it's naming Robert Stuart Jr. as president and CEO. Stuart worked as interim president and CEO since Jan. 1, after J. Bryan Benchoff retired. Stuart has a long background of volunteering with the university on fundraising and other efforts. Stuart led preparations for a $1.5 billion money-raising effort called the Fierce for the Future Campaign during his tenure as chairman of the foundation's board. The campaign recently reached its halfway mark a year earlier than expected.
ASIAN ART-NEW ORLEANS
Rockefeller-owned Asian art coming to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Asia Society Museum is lending the New Orleans Museum of Art nearly 70 pieces of Asian art collected by John D. Rockefeller 3rd and his wife. The New Orleans museum says the bronze, ceramic and metalwork spans more than two millennia, and will be on display in New Orleans from March 13 through June 7. The exhibition will look at themes of Buddhist sculpture, Hindu sculpture, and ceramics and metalwork. It also will examine the Rockefellers’ collecting and exhibition practices. Events during the exhibition will range from talks by artists and curators to meditation sessions and demonstrations of the Japanese tea ceremony.
TULANE BELL REMOVED
Tulane removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its history
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The history behind a bell that stood in front of Tulane University's McAlister Auditorium has prompted university officials to remove it. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Tulane University President Mike Fitts and Board Chairman Doug Hertz, in a letter to the Tulane community, said they were informed last week that the “Victory Bell” was originally used to direct the movements of enslaved people on a plantation. Fitts says the bell was moved to storage Thursday while the university investigates its origins. The school plans to form a committee to recommend what will replace it in front of McAlister, where it's stood since 2011.