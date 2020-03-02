Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cameron McGriff scored 19 points and had seven rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to a 73-61 victory over Iowa State. Thomas Dziagwa scored 14 points and Lindy Waters had 10 points and six assists for Oklahoma State, as the seniors showed up on Senior Day. Rasir Bolton scored 16 points to lead Iowa State, while also adding six rebounds and four assists. Michael Jacobson had 13 points and four rebounds. Oklahoma State entered the second half with a 36-29 lead and maintained at least a six-point advantage the entire rest of the way, never allowing Iowa State to get more than four points in a row in the half.