First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the evening hours of Tuesday through the early morning hours of Wednesday. The majority of East Texas that is south of Interstate 20 has been included in a slight risk (Level 2/5) of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Areas within the I-20/I-30 corridor are also included in a marginal risk (Level 1/5).
The Set-Up
A weak cold front will slowly begin to dip south into the I-20/I-30 corridor tomorrow afternoon before stalling later in the evening hours. Showers and isolated thunderstorms begin to become more likely as we head into Tuesday as the weak cold front finally begins to push south through East Texas during the day before stalling once again in Deep East Texas Tuesday evening. As this occurs, an upper-level low will be pushing east into the area and will track along the cold front as it begins to move into East Texas.
As this system moves through the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, the stalled front will allow storms to develop at the surface and the added lift from the upper-level low will give storms a bit more energy, giving them the chance to generate damaging wind gusts and large hail, as well as the potential for localized flooding in low lying areas due to on and off heavy rains. This will likely not be a widespread severe event, but certainly, a disruptive one as strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall will be possible until at least noon on Wednesday making for hazardous travel conditions.
Timing
At this time, scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms could develop Tuesday afternoon/evening along the weak cold front but severe threats are slightly lower until the upper-level low can actually get into East Texas. Over the past few days, as we have monitored this developing system, it has had a habit of slowing down which, at the time of writing this, has placed the arrival time of the storms with the best chance of becoming severe at Tuesday evening and lasting through Wednesday morning as the upper-level low travels eastward along the cold front.
Currently, most of the stronger storms seem to be out of the area by noon on Wednesday, with scattered showers likely remaining in East Texas throughout the remainder of Wednesday and into very early Thursday before skies dry out. As mentioned before, this system has been slowing down over the past few days, so continue to remain weather alert over the next couple of days as we continue to fine-tune the forecast. If anything changes with the arrival time, we will let you know.
Threats
The greatest threats with this severe weather event will be gusty damaging winds and hail up to quarter/half dollar size. Localized flooding is possible in low lying, poor drainage areas as we could see 2.00 to 2.75 inches of rainfall by Wednesday night. The tornado threat is very low but not at zero so an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Remember: it doesn’t have to be a tornado to cause damage to yourself or your property. These threats are rated as severe for a reason!! Always stay away from windows during a severe threat.
As is typical with severe storms, damaging gusty winds could knock out power as the storms roll through. Make sure to keep those phones charged just in case your power goes out and download the KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps. They are free and are a very important tool to stay updated on the weather and warnings near you. Stay safe and weather aware. We will continue to monitor this situation and update you if anything changes.
