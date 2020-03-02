Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department receives entry simulator

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department received an HB2604 grant for a forcible entry simulator that will allow firefighters to sharpen their skills on popping open doors, windows, and locks.
“This is very handy for not only our training but for every other district in the county as well,” 2nd assistant chief of Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire, Adam Moore said.
The Fire Department Assistance - Texas A&M Forest Service helped provide the simulator in January.
“Chapel Hill VFD’s commitment to protecting its community is based on response and training. This new forcible entry simulator will allow the department to prepare for accessibility issues they may encounter during emergencies,” said Josh Bardwell, RFC Texas A&M Forest Service.
This device will allow firefighters to sharpen their skills.
“it’s very unique it has all the demonstrate that you need to enter a forceful entry. It tremendously helps us out because we do have a lot of new members and cadets that doesn’t have a lot of experience doing stuff like this,” Moore said.
Fire Chief of Chapel Hill VFD, Dale Peterson explains that this will help his crew because buildings are becoming more difficult to get into.
“Construction has changed a lot since I came in, it’s getting harder and harder to get into buildings and this demonstrates the tool that we need to use to get into these buildings," he said.
Moore is thankful for the gift and the opportunity to learn from the simulation.
“If it weren’t for machines like this and the forestry service then we wouldn’t have the training that we do have, again training is very important to every fire, ems and police officer,” he said.
This 800-pound machine will allow firefighters to train safely, efficiently, and realistically.
“It does help our fire department out and if it helps us out, it helps our community out,” Moore said.
The Chapel Hill VFD also received bunker gear, computers, and instructional safety videos for the fire fighters.
