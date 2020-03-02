Boil water notice issued for the city of Arp

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Arp.
According to the city, the notice is due to a main water line being hit by a contractor.
The city said all customers of the city’s public water system should boil their water before consumption or use. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes.
