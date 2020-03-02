Amarillo Bulls help local child’s Make-A-Wish Foundation dream come true

“This disease effects a lot of people in this world. Fortunately Micah is in remission and we’re extremely thankful for that,” Russo said. “My youngest sister went through cancer three times and when she was 13 years old, she went through the Make-A-Wish Program and my parents for many years were wish givers as a part of the program. To be able to be a part of this personally was extremely special and something I certainly didn’t take for granted. I woke up this morning a little extra giddy than I normally am on game day."