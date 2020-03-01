Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. By the afternoon we will warm to the low 70s and the cloud cover will stick around. There is a slight chance for a few spotty showers to pop up today. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory issued until 6 PM, so if you plan on spending time on the lake today, be cautious. Overnight we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow will be very similar to today with cloudy skies, low 70s, breezy winds, and a slight chance for a few showers. Tuesday, a cold front will pass through our area, bringing with it the possibility for strong to severe storms late in the day. More rain will continue into Wednesday as we drop to the low 60s. Thursday and Friday will be clear, sunny, and dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Next weekend will be sunny and warm.