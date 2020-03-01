Smith County precinct 3 candidates looking forward to election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Candidates for Smith County precinct three may be familiar faces to many.
Bob Westbrook, a current member of the Tyler city council. He’s been on the council for three years.
Terry Phillips, the current precinct three commissioner of 11 years.
Laura Alexander, a small business partner in Tyler.
Representing Smith County’s biggest precinct is no small task.
“I’d like to do whatever I can to represent all the people in my precinct, and do whatever I can to help businesses grow and prosper," said Alexander.
”The key things commissioners have to do is manage the budget over the course of the year," said Westbrook.
“As long as voters will approve it, I’m fine with it, but just to be raising taxes to raise taxes, I’m the taxpayer’s best friend on that commissioner’s court,” said Phillips.
All three candidates have goals for the precinct if elected.
“My goals anytime are the roads," said Phillips. “We got to make sure our roads are in good shape and everything.”
”The first thing I’d like to do if elected is to work to unite Smith County," said Alexander. “In an age which seems so divisive, anything I can do to help bring people together would be in alignment with my highest purpose."
”The new road and bridge bond and the work that is being done around the county right now is probably the most talked about, highest priority, to the citizens in the county because it’s been so long since we’ve spent much money at all on the infrastructure of the roads," said Westbrook.
All three candidates said they’re hoping residents of precinct three will come out and vote on Tuesday, if they haven’t yet.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.