Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Increasing clouds and breezy conditions overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s and stay steady through morning. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with temperatures reaching the lower 70s again. A slight chance for a few isolated showers through Sunday afternoon. Better chances for rain will come early next week with some scattered showers and thundershowers on Monday and a likely chance for widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday. The cold front on Tuesday could bring a few stronger storms that may last into Wednesday. Rain will end by afternoon Wednesday and skies will begin to clear. Temperatures behind the cold front will drop into the 60s, but warm quickly through the end of next week.