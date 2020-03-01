Mount Pleasant police chief steps down to take job with UT Arlington department

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant’s longtime police chief has resigned to take a position as the assistant chief of police at the University of Texas at Arlington.
Wayne Isbell served as the Mount Pleasant chief of police for eight years. In a post on the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Facebook page, Isbell said the town’s city manager has appointed Assistant Chief Kyle Holcomb to serve as the department’s interim chief.
“As my family and I say goodbye to Mount Pleasant you should know you are in good hands,” Isbell wrote in the Facebook post. “The professionalism of the officers and police administration is culturally ingrained into the organization.”
In his post, Isbell said that community policing is the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s organizational philosophy and that it recognizes that a community’s support is critical in a police department’s ability to effectively address crime.
“Positive police-community relationships are essential to maintaining public safety and order,” Isbell wrote in his post. “These relationships help to reduce fear and biases and build mutual understanding and trust between your police officers and our community.”
Isbell said for the past eight years, he has tried to lead the Mount Pleasant Police Department using his core philosophy of “community policing, openness, and procedural justice.” He said the MPPD has policies and procedures that take all perspectives and concerns into consideration.
“Those who get into trouble may not agree with receiving a citation or being incarcerated,” Isbell said in the post. “Just know it's never personal for the officers. They have a job to do and are well trained to do it. They are part of this community and respect our citizens.”
With his post, Isbell included the annual department report for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
“The report is more than numbers or graphs,” Isbell said in the post. “It's a demonstration of our community involvement providing empirical information, crime and incident data, details of events, crime trends for our community and information on how we have succeeded with our community policing and crime reduction efforts.”
Isbell also publicly thanked Mount Pleasant’s civic groups and leaders, church ministries and ministers who ride with the officers, the NAACP, Titus County Community Alliance, Communities in Schools, and other businesses and community members who have partnered with MPPD.
“I’m thankful to our MPPD officers, communication operators, police and animal services civilian staff, and my executive staff for the leadership and hard work they provide,” Isbell wrote in the post. “Your success is the community’s success.”
Isbell said that Holcomb is highly trained and well-respected. He added that his former assistant chief is a proven leader who is receptive to individual and community needs.
“God bless Mount Pleasant,” Isbell wrote in the post. “I leave with a heavy heart, but I know you are in good hands. I will miss you all. It’s been a great eight years.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.