Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored 18 points and KJ Buffen scored 17 points to lead Ole Miss to an 86-60 victory over Vanderbilt. Ole Miss shot 55% from the field (35 of 64) and hit nine 3-pointers. Vanderbilt allowed a 13-1 run to open the game, then hit four straight 3s, two by Scotty Pippen, Jr., to tie the game at 13. The two teams traded leads twice over the next few minutes, but a 19-5 run late in the half put the Rebels up 43-27 at the break, and they never trailed in the second half. Ejike Obinna led the Commodores with 13 points