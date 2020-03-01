First responders taking precautions due to Coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As concerns over the Coronavirus rise among the general public, first responders in East Texas said they’re prepared to help anyone with symptoms and protect themselves while doing it.
“We learned a lot from the Ebola virus outbreak several years ago,” said Yagnesh Desai, the medical director for UT Health East Texas EMS and Air One.
That is part of the reason first responders in East Texas said they feel so prepared to handle a possible Coronavirus outbreak.
“As soon as we started hearing reports of the Coronavirus being outside of China, we went ahead and implemented a protocol to protect our crews,” said Desai. “And make sure we protect the patient safely.”
That protocol consists of an initial screening when the patient calls dispatch.
“If the patient says they have been out of the country or have been in contact with a Coronavirus patient, they automatically alert the EMS crew to put on protective gear, prior to arrival,” said Desai. “That way we’re protecting ourselves and protecting others form spread.”
That protective gear includes a complete disposable gown, an N-95 face mask — which is able to filter better than a regular mask — eye protection, and gloves. These are kits that the departments already have on-hand, so it doesn’t cost them any extra.
“We also mask the patient with a face mask so that way they’re not spreading it all around," said Desai.
Patients shouldn’t expect any change in levels of care.
“Them there’s no ‘oh my God, this person has been to China, we’re not going to help them’,” said Desai. “That’s not how it works. We respond regardless of how the situation is, and we’re there to help the patients. We take all the precautions necessary to protect ourselves and the patient, but we don’t alter the level of care.”
Desai said they’re continuously educating and updating their employees so they’re informed and educated for their own safety, as well as the patients.
According to Desai, the guidelines the provide to their first responders cover everything from their protective gear, to patient care, to cleaning the ambulance afterward. He said they’ve completed drills on what to do in case they do have a true Coronavirus call.
