Eastbound traffic on Loop 281 in Longview down to 1 lane after 2-vehicle wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Eastbound traffic is down to one lane on Loop 281 in Longview in the wake of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in front of the China King restaurant on Sunday.
Everyone was out of the vehicles when a KLTV staff member arrived at the scene. At this time, there is no information on whether there were any injuries.
Personnel from the Longview Police Department and the Longview Fire Department are at the scene.
Motorists traveling on that section of Loop 281 should expect delays. Drivers should exercise caution and watch for emergency personnel.
