‘Christians for Pete’ meet to discuss religion, politics and the upcoming election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ahead of the primary election, one group met in Tyler on Saturday to discuss one candidate in particular; Pete Buttigieg.
‘Christians for Pete’ met Saturday to discuss the candidate, religion, politics, voting and more.
Volunteers with the group said they’ve hosted discussions for LGBTQ voters, student voters and service opportunities, but this was the first event geared toward Christians.
They said the goal of the event was to meet other people with similar views and discuss the upcoming election.
“You can be a Christian and still have a passion for politics, and how Pete can do that in a really, really great way,” said Brianna King, a volunteer with ‘Pete for America’. “He’s a democrat, but he’s a Christian and typically those two don’t go together, but it was a way to get in a room with like minded people and talk about that.”
The group said Pete will be in Dallas, for a town hall, Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. They said they’re planning on attending and hope many others will, too.
