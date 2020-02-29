WEBXTRA: Dallas Cowboy legend Randy White makes appearance at Dick’s grand opening

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboy legend Randy White made an appearance at the grand opening of Tyler’s new Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Saturday.
East Texas News Weekend’s Alex Leroux was there to speak to White about the current Cowboys roster. She also talked to fans waiting to see the former Dallas Cowboy defensive tackle.
About 60 people showed up to see White. Many people said that they had waited for about an hour to see White and get his autograph. Dallas Cowboys jerseys, helmets, and other memorabilia were visible in the crowd.
White was the Cowboys’ No. 2 pick in the 1975 NFL, according to his bio on the team’s official website. While he briefly played linebacker for the Cowboys, he spent most of his career as a defensive tackle.
White retired in 1988. Before that, he played 14 seasons and only missed one game, according to the Dallas Cowboys website. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls, and he was the co-MVP of Super Bowl XII with Harvey Martin, another member of the team’s hard-hitting“Doomsday Defense.”
