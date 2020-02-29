Missing child found in nearby residence during search

By Stephanie Frazier | February 28, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 9:11 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Police have located the missing child in a friend’s apartment in her complex.

Previous:

Police are at the scene where a child has been reported missing Friday night.

The call came in at 7:29 p.m. from a residence on N. Grand Avenue. Tyler police are at the scene.

Officer Andy Erbaugh says that the child is a 4-year-old girl.

