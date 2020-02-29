Texas primary set for Super Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday was the last chance to vote early in the primary election.
If you haven’t already voted, you’ll need to wait until next week. The Texas primary election will be held on Super Tuesday. or March 3.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott was one of the keynote speakers at an event that was held in Upshur County on Friday.
More than 200 state and local officials and community members were joined by some of Texas’ biggest names in the Republican Party.
Organizers said Abbott was supposed to speak for about 15 minutes, they were not sure what his message will be about with the March primaries days away.
“Those people are the ones who are making the decisions that impact all of us," explained DeBorah Bankston, the Incoming party chair for the Republican Party of Upshur County. "If we’re to unify the party and to get more people out and register more voters regardless of your party affiliations, then we might can improve those numbers,”
Polls will be opening across the state for voters to cast their ballots next Tuesday for the March Primary.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.