Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with partly clear skies and temperatures in the 40s. By the afternoon we will warm to the low to mid 70s and see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be breezy today from to south, close to 15 mph at times. Overnight, we will drop to the mid-50s. Tomorrow will be a similar day, with partly sunny skies, low 70s and breezy winds. There is a slight chance for a stray shower to come through late tomorrow. More rain is expected on Monday, but we will stay warm in the mid-70s. A cold front will makes its way through our area on Tuesday, bringing with it gusty winds, widespread showers, isolated thundershowers, and a temperature drop to the upper 60s. We are keeping a close eye on the potential for severe weather as well. Cloudy skies and a few showers will carry over into the start of the day on Wednesday with low 60s expected. Clear and sunny skies return for Thursday and Friday with temperatures warming back to the upper 60s.