East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Mostly Clear and very pleasant overnight tonight. Mostly Sunny skies expected on Saturday with a South-Southwesterly wind increasing during the day. Very pleasant afternoon temperatures. Mostly Cloudy skies on Sunday with a slight chance for a few showers. Gusty winds out of the South on Sunday as well. Cloudy on Monday with a very good chance for showers and maybe an isolated rumble or two of thunder. A cold front is scheduled to move through on Tuesday, increasing our chances for rain and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. We will continue to monitor Tuesday, Election day, very closely as the risk for strong storms continues. Early morning rainfall possible on Wednesday, but skies should become partly cloudy by afternoon. Mostly sunny and mild on Thursday, then Sunny and very mild on Friday of next week. Have a great weekend, East Texas.