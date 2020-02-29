FBI joins search for Kilgore woman last seen at Walmart

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A federal agency is now involved in the search for a missing East Texas woman.
It was October when Rosemary Rodriguez of Longview was reported missing by her family, and efforts to find out what happened to her have yielded no answers. Holidays and family events have passed for members of Rosemary’s family, leaving the family frustrated that there has been no word of what happened to her.
She vanished in October 2019.
"It's hard. Very very frustrated, tired of waiting for answers, feeling that their should be answers by this point," says Daughter Lita Walker.
Family has been informed the FBI has joined the investigation.
Near Mount Pisgah Road west of Kilgore is the last place Rosemary’s distinctive green car was seen. The family believes somebody somewhere must have seen her after this point.
When she didn’t so up for work at the Kilgore Walmart, employees alerted the family. Her green Chevrolet with an Oklahoma University sticker on the back vanished as well.
"I know a lot of time has passed, but finding that car is crucial," Lita says.
A key piece of evidence was recovered: a cell phone, which is being analyzed. Investigators say the case remains high priority, but for the family, the wait is agonizing.
"It's caused a lot of friction and frustration in my family for sure. We're all hoping for the best but knowing the possibility that it's not going to turn out to be want we hope. We need that closure," Walker says.
Rosemary Rodriguez continues to be listed on the ‘missing persons cases network’, and anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the Gregg county sheriff’s office.
