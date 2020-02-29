Douglass Elementary School’s Black History Month celebration features lesson about jazz, Motown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas elementary school combined music and history during its annual Black History Month Assembly.
George Faber and Friends performed for students at Douglass Elementary School in Tyler. The performance highlighted the connection between music and black culture.
“When you look back at the history of jazz, and really jazz was a bad name for a long time because it was black music. It was our music. And the way it transpired is through the negro spirituals, gospel, coming up through the field hollers, coming on up through the blues,” said George Faber II. "And as we got our freedom, we were able to start experimenting with things. We call it jazz now, but that music, black African-American music, is the only music that we can truly call America’s music because it is from America. It is our music."
Jazz and blues and the artists behind those genres set the stage for later success stories like the one of Barry Gordy, the founder of Motown.
“Motown is great, and I admire Berry Gordy and all that, but without all the people who came before him, without the help of the black artists and the black musicians that were there during that time, there would be no Berry Gordy,”
The John Tyler High School Drum Line was also part of Friday’s presentation.
“It was a great opportunity to see the John Tyler Drum Line today with their rhythm and just the precision that they have to be able to do what they do with the drums and the drumsticks and the symbols. We were fortunate to have them at our assembly,” said Coach Camille Becton.
She also commended George Faber and Friends for taking the audience on a journey through music that has shaped generations.
“George Faber and Friends did an amazing job kind of walking us through the history of Motown, starting with jazz and blues, and bringing us up to how Motown came to be,” she said. “It was a great experience to be able to hear songs that sometimes we only hear in movies and maybe in concerts. But to be able to hear it today with it being tied into the Black History Month Program, it was a special, special event.”
The underlying message for today’s presentation is how important it is to understand how history shapes the future.
“That music and that culture and the things that it brought for us. Being able to tell those stories and keep those stories going just means so much to our heritage and to our culture,” Faber said.
