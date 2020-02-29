Douglass Elementary School’s Black History Month celebration features lesson about jazz, Motown

“When you look back at the history of jazz, and really jazz was a bad name for a long time because it was black music. It was our music. And the way it transpired is through the negro spirituals, gospel, coming up through the field hollers, coming on up through the blues,” said George Faber II. "And as we got our freedom, we were able to start experimenting with things. We call it jazz now, but that music, black African-American music, is the only music that we can truly call America’s music because it is from America. It is our music."