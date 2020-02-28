Women in STEM event inspires East Texas students

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Seventh grade girls at Bruce Jr. High became rocket scientists today.
They didn’t travel to the moon or build something for NASA, but they took place in the Women in STEM event at their school.
“I guess it showed a lot of girls what women can do, in all fields,” said Natalie Fennell, a seventh grade student at Bruce. “Like medical and engineering and anything, really.”
“I think it was very cool because it goes to show men aren’t the only ones who can succeed at engineering and things like that, in STEM," said Chloe Mayfiled, a student participating in the event.
The students learned from women currently in STEM careers.
“I want to make sure the girls see a place for themselves in science,” said Donna Sue Youngblood, the Gilmer district science instructional coach. “They’re often the more organized and detail oriented students to tackle science in a procedural way.”
The students also learned from each other.
“My favorite part was building the rocket, being a team and sharing ideas,” said Fennell.
The women helping the students learn said they’re hoping this inspires the girls for their future careers.
“In the real world, we’re often not given a test and saying ‘hey, do well on this’,” said Youngblood. “You’re given a problem, that you need to solve, and so this hands on instruction and having a half a day of school devoted to them lets them see the importance of them collaborating and figuring out a problem.”
After the day was done and their coke-bottle rockets were successfully launched, many of the girls said they were definitely interested in pursuing STEM careers.
