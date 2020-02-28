Titus County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 9 after search warrant turns up meth, gun, paraphernalia

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After Titus County Sheriff’s Office’s deputies executed a search warrant on a home near a Mount Pleasant school on Thursday night, they arrested nine people on narcotics-related charges, according to the TCSO Facebook page.
According to a post on the Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, TCSO deputies executed a search warrant on a home in the 2000 block of East Magnolia Street in Mount Pleasant. During the search, they found probable cause evidence that indicated that methamphetamine and other illegal items were likely in the residence.
Based on that evidence, they obtained a search warrant for a more detailed search of the home, the Facebook post stated.
When the deputies executed the second search warrant, they found suspected methamphetamine, a gun that had been reported stolen in Camp County, and many new and used syringes.
The post stated that there was “grave concern that the illegal activities were allegedly occurring so close to the E.C. Brice Elementary School campus, which is located across the street from the residence where the search warrants were executed.
The following are the names and charges of the people arrested at the home:
- Michael Joseph Reichman, 29, of Mount Pleasant - state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, state-jail felony theft of a firearm, and Class C misdemeanor harassment
- Christopher John Stephens, 52, of Mount Pleasant - state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
- Jessie Ragsdale, 33, of Camp County - third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and four grams
- Cassondra Rose Heitzman, 34, of Mount Pleasant - state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
- Heather Jalynn Finley, 31, of Mount Pleasant - state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
- Dynphania Janelle Rolf, 44, of Mount Pleasant - state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sueann Marie Daffner, 36, of Talco - Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Sierra Beth Floyd, 28, of Titus County - Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Ricky Griffin, 32, of Sulphur Springs - state-jail felony possession of drug paraphernalia less than 1 gram and Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Facebook post also stated that it is common knowledge among area drug dealers and drug offenders that deputies with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office are “vigilantly aggressive in interdicting illegal narcotics activities in all of Titus County,” especially when those activities take place near schools.
“We will continue to use all legal and ethical tools and methods available to us in order to protect our citizens, more especially, our children, from those who elect to engage in illegal drug activities,” Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram said in the Facebook post. “If you do it, we WILL come.”
