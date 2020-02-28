Texas Increases Security Features, Unveils New Design for Driver License/ID and License to Carry Cards

The new DL and ID cards will be made of polycarbonate material, which is more tamper-resistant and harder to reproduce, and feature laser engraving to provide an added layer of protection against alterations and forgeries. As part of the new design, there will be an identifier on the front of the card for those who have a health condition that may hamper their ability to communicate with others. The new design will also identify veterans and disabled veterans, along with their branch of service, on the front of the cards. Additionally, the new card features meet the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators national standards.