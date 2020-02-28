One injured in shooting on West New Boston Road

BOWIE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Late Friday evening at around 8:22p.m. the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wadley Hospital in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.
The victim advised law enforcement that he was being followed while driving in the Nash, TX area and that he pulled over in the 9100 Block of West New Boston Road. The victim alleged that the driver of the suspect vehicle then fired numerous shots at him, striking him once in the arm.
After being shot the victim then drove himself to Wadley Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Later the victim identified the shooter to law enforcement and stated that he and the suspect were involved in a business dispute.
Currently the charge is Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon “No arrests have been made at this time,” said, Captain Robby Carver.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.