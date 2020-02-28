New animal adoption center coming to Marshall

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - After 50 years of waiting, the city of Marshall will soon have a new animal adoption center.
City Commissioners voted overwhelmingly to approve the $1,625,773 plan. According to city officials, the plan breaks down as the city funding $900,000, Harrison County funding $250,000 and $475,773 in donations.
According to Committee member Jerry Cargill, $310,000 in donations is already committed through the public sector.
The rest of the money is going to be raised through fundraisers.
On April 25th, Friends of Marshall Animals will host a casino night fundraiser at the Marshall Civic Center. The theme is the Roaring 20′s.
The event will feature live music and an open bar.
“We are so overdue," Friends of Marshall Animals Volunteer coordinator Phoenix Albright says. "It really means a lot for the commissioners to come together, along with the city and our organization to finally make something happen.”
During the meeting, officials laid out a plan to have the ribbon cutting on April 23rd, 2021.
The building is going to be located on 2502 East Travis Street.
Currently, the land belongs to the Marshall Independent School District. The city has arranged an agreement with the district to pay for a street in return for the land.
City officials mentioned the center will have a large LED screen to attract people towards adoption.
Several people at the meeting say this is a victory for the community.
