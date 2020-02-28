Man acused of killing Panola County deputy extradited back to Texas

The man accused of killing Dep. Chris Dickerson is back in Texas Thursday

Pictured is Gregory Newson, the suspect in the shooting death of Panola County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Dickerson. (Source: Caddo Parrish Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier | February 27, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 7:07 PM

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Panola County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop in December 2019. The man accused in the shooting is Gregory Newson.

The fatal shooting happened about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on Farm-to-Market Road 10 near Farm-to-Market Road 2260, according to the Sheriff’s Office and Staff Sgt. Jean Dark, of the Texas Department of Public Safety. That’s at Gary City, a town about seven miles south of Carthage, Texas.

“Preliminary information indicates the deputy stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe on the northbound side of FM-10 when the driver suddenly exited the vehicle and fired a weapon numerous times at the deputy,” says a statement from Sheriff Kevin Lake. The deputy was Chris Dickerson. He died at the hospital from those gunshot wounds.

The late Panola County, Texas, sheriff's Deputy Chris Dickerson was a soldier and a public servant but, most importantly, a proud father of two young girls, his family says.
Newson was arrested in Bunscombe, La., after a police chase. He has been in jail in La. since that arrest.

On February 27, 2020, Newson was extradited back to Panola County.

