Man acused of killing Panola County deputy extradited back to Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Panola County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop in December 2019. The man accused in the shooting is Gregory Newson.
The fatal shooting happened about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on Farm-to-Market Road 10 near Farm-to-Market Road 2260, according to the Sheriff’s Office and Staff Sgt. Jean Dark, of the Texas Department of Public Safety. That’s at Gary City, a town about seven miles south of Carthage, Texas.
“Preliminary information indicates the deputy stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe on the northbound side of FM-10 when the driver suddenly exited the vehicle and fired a weapon numerous times at the deputy,” says a statement from Sheriff Kevin Lake. The deputy was Chris Dickerson. He died at the hospital from those gunshot wounds.
Newson was arrested in Bunscombe, La., after a police chase. He has been in jail in La. since that arrest.
On February 27, 2020, Newson was extradited back to Panola County.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.