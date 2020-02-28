Jordan Rhodes shows a lamb at Angelina County Fair

As a member of Hudson FFA, Jordan has entered the Angelina County Fair for the past three years. The first couple of projects were rather difficult. Jordan raised a steer that proved to be too much to handle, followed by a heifer. She purchased the heifer with funds from the Houston Livestock Show calf scramble that resulted in a broken hip that left her unable to show. Last year, Jordan did enter a wooden toybox that she made at home in the Arts and Crafts division. Today, that homemade box is in the family living room where her mom uses it to store blankets.