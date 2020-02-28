Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Another beautiful day on tap with sunny skies and temperatures warming into the middle 60s across the area. Saturday we will see plenty of sunshine as well, but cloud cover will begin to increase as we head later into the day. Temperatures for our Saturday will start off chilly in the lower 40s before warming into the lower 70s by the afternoon thanks to some breezy southerly winds that will blow at around 8-12 mph. Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy throughout the day and it looks like we’ll see slightly better chances to see a scattered shower or two during the afternoon and winds from the south will be even gustier, blowing in at around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts likely reaching up to 25+ miles per hour. More scattered showers and an isolated thundershower throughout the day on Monday before rain chances ramp up overnight into Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Showers and isolated thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, will be possible along and ahead of this cold front as it moves through East Texas during the afternoon on Tuesday. A second cold front will sweep in right behind this front and could allow for a final round of scattered showers into early Wednesday morning before conditions clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures behind these cold fronts will not take much of a hit as we will remain in the 60s during the afternoon for Wednesday and Thursday.