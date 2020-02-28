Edwards, Georgia host Arkansas

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Arkansas has depended on senior leadership this year while Georgia has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Razorbacks, seniors Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively scored 56 percent of the team's points this season, including 61 percent of all Razorbacks points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 45 percent of Georgia's points this season, including 48 percent of the team's points over its last five games.