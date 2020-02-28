East Texas health officials give update on local response to coronavirus

“It is our best practice at UT Health East Texas to screen patients especially at this time of year for any communicable disease, such as the flu. We ask that any patient seeking care in our clinics and hospitals don a mask if they have symptoms of fever, cough or trouble breathing. In addition, our clinical teams and infection preventionists are following the recommended protocol set by the CDC. We remain committed to meeting our community’s needs for care while keeping our patients, staff and the community safe.”