East Texas health officials give update on local response to coronavirus

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler says no cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in any of the 35 counties that make up East Texas.
NET Health’s Disease Surveillance Division covers Smith, Gregg Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Anderson and Henderson counties, according to Terrence Ates, the public information officer for NET Health.
Ates says NET Health is in direct contact with the Department of Social and Human Services, which will notify them of investigations within any of the 28 counties outside the area NET Health categorizes as East Texas.
Right now, all confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas are in people under federal quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Concerns regarding the local threat of Coronavirus and preparations for any actual local cases of transmission are being addressed by multiple local health agencies, hospitals, emergency management personnel, elected officials, and community leaders in East Texas,” Ates said.
East Texas hospital response
We reached out to several East Texas hospitals to learn if they were taking any precautionary measures regarding the coronavirus.
UT Health East Texas operates hospitals in Athens, Carthage, Henderson, Jacksonville, Pittsburg, Quitman, and Tyler. They provided us with the following statement:
“It is our best practice at UT Health East Texas to screen patients especially at this time of year for any communicable disease, such as the flu. We ask that any patient seeking care in our clinics and hospitals don a mask if they have symptoms of fever, cough or trouble breathing. In addition, our clinical teams and infection preventionists are following the recommended protocol set by the CDC. We remain committed to meeting our community’s needs for care while keeping our patients, staff and the community safe.”
UT Health East Texas regularly prepares for crisis situations to ensure our caregivers are prepared to meet the needs of the communities we serve. Most recently, our hospitals participated in a region-wide effort by RAC-G in October to test emergency preparedness in multiple counties. While this event simulated a tornado strike, efforts like these not only help our preparations and response to emergency medical situations, but also strengthen our community partnerships so that we are prepared to work together quickly and efficiently."
CHRISTUS Health operates several clinics across East Texas along with hospitals in Tyler, Longview, Marshall and Texarkana. They provided us with the following statement:
"CHRISTUS Health values the importance of collaboration and coordinated action for the identification and care of patients exhibiting signs of COVID-19 (coronavirus). We continue to follow CDC interim guidelines and work non-stop, in partnership with local, state and federal government authorities. We are fortunate to be part of regional health care community committed to responding to the needs of these patients in the safest manner necessary.
In the event that possible coronavirus patients need hospitalization after screening, we have identified a portion of our facilities as the best place to allow us to isolate and safely care for any potential patients without risk of transmission to other parts of the facility.
At CHRISTUS, we have always screened visitors at our clinical points of access by inquiring about international travel to assess for various evolving infectious disease risks, including this one. If a patient meets the current CDC criteria and is exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus, we will isolate the patient in a private room and take proper respiratory precautions to safely assess and treat them
It’s still flu season in Texas. We continue to encourage all our patients and the community to practice good respiratory hygiene habits, like washing hands frequently and covering mouths while coughing especially during times like this where catching the flu is a far greater risk.
CHRISTUS Health currently convenes daily, sometimes more, to check in on our emergency preparedness plans. We have had many hands on deck during this process. Nearly everyone — from physicians and nurses, quality and safety experts to those responsible for ordering supplies and keeping the hospital clean — is involved in making sure we can do best for our patients, our Associates and this community we serve."
CHRISTUS spokesman William Knous said he’s unable to comment on whether anyone has been isolated or tested locally, due to HIPPA.
What you can do
According to NET Health, proper hygiene practices for everyone to practice include:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, you are recommended to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The Centers for Disease Control does not currently recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases. If you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and you have traveled to China, been exposed to a sick traveler from China, or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, you should contact your healthcare provider. The CDC recommends you call ahead before going to your doctor’s office or local emergency room to prevent any potential spread.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.